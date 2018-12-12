Review: Laia Costa and Thomas Mann share a soulful hike in indie drama 'Maine'

An ambiguous relationship develops on the Appalachian Trail in Matthew Brown’s sophomore feature “Maine,” starring Laia Costa and Thomas Mann as a couple of hikers who connect for a while in the wilderness. Brown’s laconic film parcels out information sparingly as it drifts from moment to moment, observing the daily existence of Bluebird (Costa) and Lake (Mann). It’s a surprise to both the audience and their newfound hiking pals when she reveals they’re not a couple, just friends. They met on the trail and have hiked together since — because he needs to and she wants to. The catch? She’s married.