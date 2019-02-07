Review: ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot' is at odds with itself

But the B-movie stuff is, believe it or not, marginalized to tell a meandering, dolorous tale of old age and regret, mostly tied to earnestly dull flashbacks charting a romance between the younger Calvin (Aidan Turner) and teacher Maxine (Caitlin Fitzgerald). To see the names John Sayles and Douglas Trumbull in the credits as producers suggests a tantalizing union of indie smarts and old-school effects pizzazz, but Krzykowski’s pacing and tone is off as he tries to meld his comic book instincts – visually atmospheric if susceptible to arch cheesiness — with the requirements of a small-scale drama.