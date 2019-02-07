Review: ‘One Million American Dreams’ weaves a sad tale of New York’s forgotten

Director Brendan Byrne’s documentary joins four families as they search for answers to why their loved ones’ remains are on the island off the Bronx and why the city never notified them of their deaths. But “One Million American Dreams” doesn’t just look at the bodies buried there; it also examines the inequality that led to Hart Island becoming their final resting place. It looks at the gravediggers — Rikers Island inmates, themselves often victims of the city’s stratification — whose labor is provided by the island’s owner, the Department of Corrections.