Review: Doc captures essence of Bill Wyman, the Rolling Stones’ ‘Quiet One’

The filmmaker impressively assembles Wyman’s life story — working-class South London youth (born William Perks Jr.), 31 years with the Stones, side projects, three wives and four children, busy latter days — using the musician’s storehouse of home movie footage, self-shot photos and other memorabilia. Murray fills in with strong vintage TV news interviews, concert clips, bits of animation and audio comments from such rock luminaries as Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof and Stones drummer Charlie Watts (no Mick Jagger or Keith Richards, though).