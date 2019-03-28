Review: Documentary ‘Reinventing Rosalee’ celebrates a centenarian

Using archival clips, personal photos and footage, retro-sounding voice-over narration, and a strange and awkward mix of illustrative clips from such feature films as 1937’s “A Star Is Born,” “Rain” and, of all things, Ed Wood’s “Glen or Glenda,” Lillian contrasts her Warsaw-born mother’s tragedy-strewn earlier life (including imprisonment in a Siberian gulag during World War II) with her joyously vibrant golden years acting in TV commercials, winning a beauty pageant award and traveling the world. (She rode with Alaskan sled dogs to celebrate her 100th birthday.)