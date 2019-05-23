Review: Patriotic Kazakh drama ‘Road to Mother’ strong on earnestness and landscapes

Commissioned by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, “Road to Mother” begins with several minutes of titles giving an overview of the nation’s history over the centuries, going on for far longer than is typical — or necessary — but that comes to be the calling card of this earnest but plodding Kazakh drama. Producer Aliya Nazarbayeva is the daughter of the country’s lone former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and this film displays an unwavering patriotism fitting that pedigree.