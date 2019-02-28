Review: ‘Saint Judy’ fails to live up to real-life drama

But what “Saint Judy” really feels like is the pilot for a run-of-the-mill broadcast network drama about a plucky attorney, an antagonistic ex-husband (Peter Krause) who’s her moral opposite, the other-side lawyer (Common) she flirts with, and the son she’s trying to raise right. The early glimmers of something soulful and sobering — rooted in investigative details and detention center realities — ultimately give way to the tired mechanics of give-it-all uplift. Monaghan is effectively cast because of her intelligent grit, but as depicted here, Judy Wood’s hard road to the 9th Circuit is also a path to the ninth circle of biopic blandness.