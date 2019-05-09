Review: Gritty French drama ‘Shéhérazade’ reminds us what we love about love

Marlin’s characters are desperate souls but also always heartbreakingly youthful ones. They recognize in each other a sensitivity worth nurturing — if only he could recognize when boyish hedonism should end and caring sacrifice should begin, and she wasn’t constantly in danger walking the streets. Like a lot of classic gang characters, yet still made fresh via Robert’s magnetically raw performance, Zachary is trapped in an outlook that favors loyalty to thuggish childhood pals and a neglectful mother over the possibilities of an honest living and heartfelt companionship.