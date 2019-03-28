Review: French Canadian ‘Slut in a Good Way’ is high jinks with a message, eventually

“Slut in a Good Way” places its sociological microscope over the microcosm of the Jouets Depot, where the sex-loving Charlotte works her way through the male staff. It’s all casual, lighthearted fun until everyone else and their judgments get involved. Slut-shamed and chastened for her behavior, Charlotte convinces the group to agree to an abstinence pact, which plays out about the way you might expect for a group of young, single co-workers. It’s like “Lord of the Flies” but with sex, and Charlotte’s footloose and fancy-free ways don’t conform to the social norms.