Review: ‘The Burial of Kojo’ dazzles with a sumptuous magical realist vision from Ghana

A car in flames by the beach, a rain of bright sparkles and a menacing humanoid figure embodying a crow — viewed in slow motion or upside down — are examples of Bazawule’s magical realist interpretation of his homeland. “Kojo” engages with African mysticism not through the lens of exoticism, but rather solemn appreciation. The spirit realm manifests in the form of practical effects and flesh-and-bone apparitions that are as cost-effective as they are sumptuously evocative.