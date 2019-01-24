Review: Doc hybrid ‘The Invisibles’ tells moving Holocaust stories

These actual “invisibles,” all of whom weigh in for Räfle’s cameras (two have since died), include Hanni Lévy (played in the 1940s-set dramatic segments by Alice Dwyer) who, at 17, became a blonde and concealed herself in movie theaters; Cioma Schönhaus (Max Mauff), a graphic artist who went underground forging passports; Eugen Friede (Aaron Altaras), who fell for the daughter of his secret hosts and later joined a resistance group; and Ruth Arndt (Ruby O. Fee), who posed as a war widow and worked as a maid to a Nazi officer.