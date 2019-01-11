Review: Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase team for throwback buddy comedy ‘The Last Laugh’

Chase plays Al Hart, a talent manager who will not go gently into that good night. Despite his granddaughter’s urging, he is reluctant to move into a senior community or to give up his beloved career. It’s not until he runs into one of his old comedian clients, Buddy Green (Dreyfuss), that he decides to give senior living a shot. Buddy was about to make it big on “The Tonight Show” at the beginning of his career when he decided to give up the mic for a comfortable life as a Beverly Hills podiatrist. Ever the manager, Al is determined to make it happen for Buddy now. They bust out of assisted living and hit the highway bound for New York.