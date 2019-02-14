Review: Xander Berkeley shines in ‘The Maestro’ as classic Hollywood film composer

As an evocative glance back at Hollywood in the mid-1940s, “The Maestro” succeeds on several levels, not the least of which is a superb turn by one of acting’s best utility players, Xander Berkeley (TV’s “24,” “The Walking Dead”). He plays Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, a true-life, largely unsung studio film composer — and Jewish-Italian émigré — who also taught such future luminaries as John Williams, Henry Mancini and Jerry Goldsmith.