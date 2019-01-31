Review: ‘The Unicorn’ finds giggles in sexual misadventures

Directed by Robert Schwartzman (“Dreamland”), “The Unicorn” is more silly than sexy, but it also has moments of seriousness with an emphasis on the value of honesty and trust in relationships. Though the premise in the script from Rutherford, Will Elliott and Kirk C. Johnson might seem risqué to some — and it does get a bit raunchy in its dialogue at times — this is a sweet comedy built on awkwardness that gets more delighted giggles than shocked gasps.