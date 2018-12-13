Review: Sebastián Silva's 'Tyrel' designed to induce social squirming

If “Get Out” comes to mind, certainly with Jones in the cast, you may think of this drink-fueled scenario for Tyler as the Sodden Place. Mitchell’s commandingly pain-stricken performance — a pinwheel of wariness, confusion and anxiety — is certainly something to admire, but Silva’s affinity for social discomfort, also exhibited in “Crystal Fairy” and “Nasty Baby,” has finally reached what feels like a clinical dead-end this time around. “Tyrel” is a lab experiment with no insight into feelings of otherness beyond the blinding light directed at its wigged-out subject.