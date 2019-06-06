Review: Raúl Ruiz’s absurdist telenovela ‘The Wandering Soap Opera’ is a singular treat

Unfinished at the time of his death in 2011, “The Wandering Soap Opera” has since been completed by his widow, Valeria Sarmiento, and the movie is now here to confound, amuse — and remind us all of Ruiz’s singular sensibility. Broken into seven parts, with one segment wryly titled “If you behave badly in this life, you become Chilean in the next one,” Ruiz presents a range of archly ridiculous, melodramatic scenarios built on mixed signals, marred language and cross purposes among a populace emerging from a violent political nightmare. In a house overgrown with flora, a well-dressed man flirts with a receptive woman, who keeps saying, “People are watching us.” (We the viewers? Maybe a dictatorial state?)