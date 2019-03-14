Review: Idris Elba’s crime saga ‘Yardie’ is undone by a flawed script

It’s easy to see what inspired busy actor Idris Elba to make “Yardie” his feature directing debut. Based on a 1992 cult novel by Victor Headley, the story explores a thread of criminal culture that spans from 1970s Jamaica to 1980s England as told through the eyes of D (for Dennis), a Jamaican gang member (or “yardie”) haunted by the murder of his peace-loving brother in a gang conflict 10 years earlier.