Review: Gina Rodriguez thriller ‘Miss Bala’ is a generic Hollywood remake

Well, not only. The remake does have the benefit of an alert, engaging performance by Gina Rodriguez, whom you may already know by her small-screen alter egos, including Jane the Virgin and Carmen Sandiego. Here she plays Gloria, who’s visiting Tijuana to aid her pal Suzu (Cristina Rodlo) in her quest to be crowned the next Miss Baja California. The title “Miss Bala,” which translates to “Miss Bullet,” is a grim verbal riff on that contest, whose skimpily clad beauties provide a glittery front for all manner of matter-of-fact corruption, from standard political malfeasance to forced prostitution.