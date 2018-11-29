Review: Andy Serkis' 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' is a walk on the wilder side

For a story originally designed to soft-sell colonialism, a nearly all-white voice cast in this day and age is a head-scratcher, even if the performances, attendant physicality aside, deliver the aural woof and weight of a long-lost British radio drama. But in other ways, fleshed out through a white British hunter character played by Matthew Rhys, the costs of invasion are given their due: The sweep of encountering a majestic elephant is offset by its man-severed tusk and later a moment in which Mowgli, kept in a cage in the humans’ village, hears the tinny strains of Edward Elgar’s “Imperial March” and starts screaming. Conversely, when a friendly village woman (Freida Pinto) introduces Mowgli to a powder-strewn Indian festival of vivid color, music and dance — the spring celebration known as Holi — he looks deliriously happy. That is, until the reality of his connection to the animal kingdom forces his view of humans to change once again.