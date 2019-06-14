Review: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston look for clues and laughs in a strained ‘Murder Mystery’

You need only glance at Charles’ monstrous billionaire uncle, Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp, in full glower-power mode), to know that he will wind up with a bejeweled dagger in his chest before the night is over. Was he murdered by Toby (David Williams), the son he despised, or Charles, the embittered nephew he recently divested of his fiancée (Shioli Kutsuna)? Or could it have been the glamorous actress (Gemma Arterton), the brooding colonel (John Kani), the wisecracking maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), the hunky Formula One superstar (Luis Gerardo Méndez) or the hulking bodyguard (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) — nearly all of whom had good reason to loathe Malcolm even before he announced his decision to cut them out of his will?