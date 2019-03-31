‘Black Panther,’ ‘black-ish’ win big at the 50th NAACP Image Awards

On the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards, which celebrated this year's 50th anniversary at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday, Winston Duke (a cast member of the outstanding-picture-nominated "Black Panther") celebrated the success of his latest film, "Us," and what the success of both films means for representation in Hollywood.
"We are challenging all the narratives that say our movies don't make money overseas and they don't translate into diverse audiences," he said. "We're also changing a genre where we're the first casualties. And we're begging audiences to question what else can become casualties. Constructs like racism, the American dream, the patriarchy … those things can get beaten up and killed and still lend itself to a very powerful story."
This is set to be another big year for Duke, who broke out last year with his performance in the history-making "Panther."
"It's really funny to think of myself as a breakout during this time in cinema," he said. "But I feel like it's a time that we're all actually breaking out. It feels like a breakout moment for all of our directors, producers, writers, actors. We're getting to do something that hasn't been done in Hollywood really before. And we're getting to continue that conversation that our forefathers and foremothers actually started."
Duke's "Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman took home the first award of the night, winning the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his role as King T'Challa in the film.
"Black people always thank God when they win and I'm not gon’ let you down," he said, also thanking director Ryan Coogler in his speech. "My director, you are a genius."
Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's teenage sister, Shuri, in the film, won the award for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture. "Wow I didn't expect this at all," she said. "I just want to say a massive thank you for all of the support."
The film also won the award for outstanding motion picture.
Another big winner of the night was "black-ish," with stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson both winning acting in a comedy series awards for their roles, marking his 14th nomination and fifth win in the category and her 17th nomination and eighth win. Anderson brought his mother onstage with him during his acceptance speech.
The show also won the award for outstanding comedy series. Before announcing the nominees in the category, presenter Chris Rock couldn't stop himself from making jokes about Jussie Smollett.
"I guess I gotta present an award," he began. "They said no Jussie Smollett jokes. What a waste of light skin, you know? You know what I could do with that light skin, that curly hair? My career would be out of here. I'd be running Hollywood."
"What the hell was he thinking?" he went on. "You're Jessie from now on. You don't even get the 'U' no more. That 'U' was respect, you ain't getting no respect from me."
In the cast's acceptance speech, Yara Shahidi countered Rock, saying, "I stand with Jussie," before passing the mic on to her co-stars.
The chairman's award went to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) who had a message for the "haters" who've made death threats against her and her family. "I've had four of them convicted," she said. "If you come for me, I'm coming for you. I have the gavel and I'm not afraid to use it."
Jay Z received the president's award, thanking his mom and his grandmother, Hattie White, in his speech. "Thank you, guys, thank you to NAACP for allowing me to forward this so she can put this on her mantel next to her favorite grandson," he said of his 93-year-old grandmother. "And then when she's sneaking pork and her legs swell up, she can remember how much of a G she is."
The entertainer of the year award went to Beyonce, whose hands shook as she read her speech off of a piece of paper. She used her speech to thank her fellow nominees in the category: Boseman, Coogler, LeBron James and Regina King.