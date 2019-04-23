Review: Animated Japanese ghost story ‘Okko’s Inn’ offers uplift

Okko’s resolve to become “the young innkeeper of Harunoya” is put to its severest test when she discovers that the gentle guest she’s looked after was involved in the accident that killed her parents. His family apologizes and tries to leave, but Okko insists they remain. She realizes that hatred will not bring her mother and father back; kindness and forgiveness will make life better for everyone. After the simplistic let’s-all-be-friends-and-sing-a-song inanities in many recent American animated features, Okko’s empathy feels doubly welcome.