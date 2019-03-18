Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in poster for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. In costume. Leaning. Staring. Thinking.
That could be enough to get moviegoers to see the latest Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” because it’s the look served up Monday when the film’s official movie poster debuted. Sony Pictures, which is releasing the film, seems to be all about the teases when it comes to this project.
The poster reveals next to nothing about the plot — aside from the known fact that it’s set in 1969 Hollywood, and a yellow car behind stars might figure in somehow. But it’s the latest glimpse of the Tarantino-helmed comedy/drama, which he has said is the “story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore.” (Nice belt buckle, Brad.)
Though no footage or trailer has been released yet, the film has been sized up as a throwback in the vein of Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” (1994) and “Jackie Brown” (1997). Pitt and DiCaprio have previously starred in the director’s “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) and “Django Unchained” (2012), respectively.
The Columbia Pictures film purportedly touches on the Charles Manson murders and other then-current events. DiCaprio plays former western TV star Rick Dalton, with Pitt as his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. But Rick also has a very famous next-door neighbor: actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).
“It takes place at the time of the hippie revolution, and it takes place at the height of the new Hollywood,” Tarantino has said. “During this summer, we will, little by little, street by street and block by block, be transforming Los Angeles into the psychedelic era in 1969.”
Joining Pitt and DiCaprio are Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, James Marsden, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond and Scoot McNairy. Burt Reynolds, who before his death in September was slated to be in the cast, has been replaced by Bruce Dern, according to Deadline. The late actor Luke Perry is expected to appear.
The film is set to hit theaters on July 26.
Here’s a look at some of the other images that have rolled out, courtesy of the film’s stars and a January behind-the-scenes feature in Vanity Fair.