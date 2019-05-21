‘Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood’ trailer offers more clues to Tarantino's latest

As Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” premiered Tuesday in Cannes, Sony Pictures simultaneously dropped a full trailer for those not fortunate enough to have jetted off to France.
It’s 1969 in Hollywood and Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his eye-candy stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) appear to be having a bit of an identity crisis. “It’s official, old buddy,” Dalton confesses to Booth as he lights a smoke in front of landmark Musso & Frank Grill. “I’m a has-been.”
And who can blame him for feeling that way? Rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) has just moved in next door to Dalton. The times are changing, and Dalton’s being told on the job, “I hired you to be an actor, Rick, not a TV cowboy. You’re better than that.”
Meanwhile, stuntman Booth has earned a reputation of his own: “You can do anything you want to him.” Anything includes hanging around with a hippie chick who’s friends with one Charles Manson. “Charlie’s gonna dig you,” she tells Booth.
“Last night we watched a Rick Dalton double feature,” says bespectacled producer Marvin Schwarzs (Al Pacino) during a meeting with the duo. “All the shooting … I love that stuff, you know, the killing.”
“A lot of killing,” Dalton replies.
But, as the actor reminds himself in another scene, “In this town it can all change, like that.” Would we be wrong to bet the Tate-Manson connection could change something along the way?
Of course, Tarantino can't put two minutes of film together without including a bit of profanity, but you can watch the trailer here. The movie hits theaters July 26.