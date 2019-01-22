Oscar nominations deliver milestones for Netflix’s ‘Roma,’ Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Alfonso Cuarón’s poetic, autobiographical “Roma” earned Netflix its first-ever best picture nomination, an honor the streaming giant has long coveted even as it has disrupted traditional ways of doing business that stretch back to the earliest days of Hollywood. In all, the film earned 10 nominations — tied for the lead with the gonzo period dramedy “The Favourite” – including for foreign language film along with nods for Cuarón’s direction and cinematography, as well as for its two stars, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira. (Adding to the overall tally for Netflix, the Coen brothers’ Western “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” earned an unexpected three nominations, including one for adapted screenplay.)