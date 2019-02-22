Oscars: Most memorable TV moments of the last 50 years

The words haven’t changed since Sally Field said them when she won the lead actress Oscar for “Places in the Heart,” but my attitude toward them has. “I feel it,” she said with increasing fervor, “and I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now you like me.” At the time, that amount of candid emotion felt like TMI before it was even a term. But today, with a wider understanding of what Field endured and my own perspective different, I am bowled over by the moment’s honesty, by its triumph of optimism over pain, and by its demonstration of live television’s peerless capacity to capture emotion on the fly. — Kenneth Turan