This L.A. couple has seen ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ 24 times: ‘It’s two hours of freedom’

When I got the news that I had AML, it was like I got kicked in the stomach. I thought I was invincible. In my heyday, I could jump rope 31 minutes without a break. I get this diagnosis and I told my doctor, “Wait. I was just at the health club last night lifting weights.” It was so out of the world. He wanted me to go into the hospital the next day. I said, “It’s tax season. I don’t have time for this disease.”