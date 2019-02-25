Oscars: Alfonso Cuarón scores historic cinematography win for ‘Roma’

“When I usually work with Chivo [Lubezki’s nickname], we are on set talking about the shots, blocking the scenes, we do it in a very detailed way. But then I leave him alone and I go off and focus on other parts,” he told IndieWire. With “Roma,” “I was forced to be on the set. By me being there, different transformations would happen and subtle changes to each scene. I was surrounded by my past the whole time and it was part of that essential process that I wanted. The fact Chivo couldn’t do it was in many ways a benefit for the creative process.”