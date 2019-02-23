Ahead of the Oscars, a look at what movie critics don't get right about crowd-pleasers

These maligned pictures matter first of all because they address social issues that seem especially important in divisive times. “Green Book,” for example, would deserve plaudits simply for acknowledging the phenomenon identified in the title — a largely forgotten book that published a list of hotels and motels open to African Americans in the segregated South and in many other parts of the country. The film is set in 1962, nearly a decade after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown vs. Board of Education, a cornerstone in the civil rights movement that helped establish the precedent that “separate-but-equal” education and other services were not equal. The filmmakers remind us that the country was still rife with humiliations for black travelers, even for cultivated jazz pianist Don Shirley, eloquently portrayed by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who has already won a SAG Award for his “Green Book” performance.