Jenifer Lewis addresses Jussie Smollett at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood luncheon

"People ask me all the time how has all of this been, my whole life is changing and it's really exciting, I'm so very thankful, but it's also extremely terrifying," said Layne, choking back tears. "This award, in addition to showing me who is already around me, it also reminds me of who has come before and all of the people who have sacrificed so I can be here, days away from my first Academy Awards ceremony representing a James Baldwin adaptation."