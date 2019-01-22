Glenn Close doesn't need an Oscar, but this year she deserves one

The movie, with the exception of Close’s performance, was received kindly if a little coolly. It is not the way Hollywood likes to tell these sorts of stories. It is not “Norma Rae” or “Out of Africa.” Joan is not an activist or a pioneer; she is a writer. Early on, she accepts that she will not be taken seriously, as Joe is, in large part because she is a woman but also because she does not have the talent for self-promotion that he has.