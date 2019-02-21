With her 'Black Panther' Oscar nomination, Hannah Beachler makes history on multiple fronts

"It means a lot and there are so many different layers to it, I think," she says of her Oscar nod. "First off, it's an honor just to be nominated for anything, especially for this project. And then it's excitement and like, wow. A little-kid feeling almost. I'm just constantly feeling something different every day. Sometimes I walk down the street and stop and do a dance. I wake up some mornings and think about it and have tears in my eyes about the whole thing and what it means to me.