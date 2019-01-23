Lady Gaga on her two Oscar nods, a possible 'Shallow' performance and Bradley Cooper's snub

They were wonderful. Everybody that works with the Oscars, they're just wonderful people. They're so loving toward artists, and they're so focused on creating magical moments that people remember. I think that's why I fell in love with the Oscars when I was so little. There was a team of soldiers making sure that people at home watching were experiencing something truly special, and I got to be a part of that. I'll never forget when I sang the tribute for "Sound of Music," I had a whisper in my ear that Julie Andrews might be there. And they were running a little early, so I was literally singing in the hallway as I was walking down to the stage. And I was hitting the last notes of “Climb Every Mountain” when I saw Julie Andrews standing by the side of the stage. She saw me almost burst into tears and goes, “No, no, no, go on.”