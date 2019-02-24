Advertisement

Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know

By Los Angeles Times staff
Feb 24, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Shangela and Jenifer Lewis arrive Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre for the Academy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Oscar Sunday is here and the red carpet is officially underway. Get ready for the telecast with our handy tune-in guide and ballot below, and keep this page bookmarked throughout the night as we dive into the must-see fashion moments, the big performances and all the winners and losers

Your Oscars ballot for all 24 categories — with tips from a pro

There’s still time to finalize your Oscars ballot and make any last-minute changes. Brush up on the nominees in every single category here, complete with final predictions from awards columnist Glenn Whipp.
Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from "Roma," by Alfonso Cuaron.
Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from "Roma," by Alfonso Cuaron. (Carlos Somonte / Netflix)

Everything you need to know for tonight’s show

This year’s Oscars telecast has seen a flurry of changes ahead of tonight’s broadcasts — from announcing and scrapping a popular-film category, naming and losing host Kevin Hart and reversing a widely unwelcome decision to announce some of the winners during commercial breaks. But the show will go on! Get all the information on the night’s scheduled performers, presenters and — most important — tune-in info here.

5:00 a.m. | Nardine Saad

Estuardo Marrorquin (from left), Sergio Marroquin and Rudy Morales roll out part of the red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre as preparations continue for the 91st Oscars.
Estuardo Marrorquin (from left), Sergio Marroquin and Rudy Morales roll out part of the red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre as preparations continue for the 91st Oscars. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
