GLAAD celebrates Oscar nominations for LGBTQ-inclusive films

It should be noted that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes for the Oscars, has awarded its top prize to queer-inclusive films over the last two years (“The Shape of Water” and “Moonlight”). And, after years of #OscarsSoWhite criticism, a number of this year’s nominated films — “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Roma” — promote narratives about black excellence and people of color in front of and behind the camera.