Inside the Oscars luncheon, where nominees are reminded to keep their speeches brief

At an annual luncheon for this year’s Oscars nominees on Monday — attended by the likes of Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, Rami Malek and Christian Bale — show producers gave attendees no indication of what to expect from the event. There were no remarks about the program’s apparent lack of host, a subject the academy has remained mum on since Kevin Hart dropped out of the gig in December. Nothing was said about the musical acts, special guest stars or which categories will actually get coveted air time during the three-hour ceremony.