Barbra Streisand, José Andrés, Queen Latifah to introduce best-picture Oscar nominees

Oscars producers have provided some clarity on who’s doing what during Sunday’s host-less Academy Awards telecast and enlisted a roster of diverse movie-lovers to do it.
The fourth round of presenters was announced Wednesday and was billed as “eleven unique talents” who will introduce the best-picture contenders throughout the show. Those films are “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma” and “Vice.”
Those drafted to do the honors are stage-and-screen icon Barbra Streisand (who also starred in 1976’s version of “A Star Is Born”); renowned Spanish American chef José Andrés; comedians Dana Carvey, Mike Myers and Trevor Noah; actress and singer Queen Latifah; Congressman John Lewis (D-Georgia); actor Diego Luna; musician Tom Morello; tennis star Serena Williams; and previously announced presenter Amandla Stenberg.
“Movies connect us all,” Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti and director-producer Glenn Weiss said Wednesday in a statement. “They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us. We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies.”
More than 40 award presenters have been announced previously, and they include Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Daniel Craig, Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Brie Larson, KiKi Layne, Jennifer Lopez, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, John Mulaney, Gary Oldman, Sarah Paulson, Tyler Perry, Amy Poehler, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Pharrell Williams, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh.
Queen, the rock band chronicled in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Bette Midler were recently tapped to be part of the ceremony. Midler will perform the Oscar-nominated tune “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns.”
“A Star Is Born” principals Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will duet on their hit “Shallow.” Jennifer Hudson will sing “I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” and Americana stars Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will perform their song “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from the Coen brothers film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”
And, following major fallout, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reversed its plan to present some awards during commercial breaks.