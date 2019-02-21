Why the Spirit Awards feel even more essential in a year Oscars mostly overlooked indie film

Whether by circumstance or design, the Spirit Awards this year have largely gone their own way. None of the Spirit Awards nominees for best actor overlap with the academy’s nominations. Though with at least one Oscar nominee shared in the other acting categories (Glenn Close for lead actress, Adam Driver and Richard E. Grant for supporting actor, and Regina King for supporting actress), it is still possible to repeat what happened last year, when three out of four Spirit acting winners went on to Oscar glory on Sunday.