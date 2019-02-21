What went wrong for ‘A Star Is Born’ on the road to the Oscars

It was kind of cute. At first. Everything about the movie was golden right out of the gate. “A Star Is Born” earned rapturous reviews at Venice and Toronto and crushed it at the box office, and its signature song, “Shallow,” was playing everywhere. You could not escape it. Some awards pundits mused that the film could possibly sweep the Oscars’ top five categories — picture, director, lead actor and actress, screenplay. Everyone wanted to know what brand of beard oil Cooper was using.