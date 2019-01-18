Oscar nominations 2019: How to watch the announcement

Get ready to rise and shine: Oscar nominations are nearly here.
The 91st Academy Award nominees will be announced early Tuesday morning in a two-part live presentation that begins at 5:20 a.m. Pacific, both on television and online.
“Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross and “Silicon Valley” actor Kumail Nanjiani will do the honors, waking up before the sun to announce the best films and talent across 24 categories. (She’s planning to wear her dressy pajamas and he’s planning to set his alarm as early as 5:15 a.m.)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the voting body that hosts the annual ceremony, will stream its selections live online at Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s digital platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook Live. The announcement will also be shown on a satellite feed and by local broadcasters.
To prepare, The Times’ resident awards expert, Glenn Whipp, broke down his predictions in each category — from best picture to sound mixing — right here. (Spoiler alert: Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” is basically a lock.)
And if you’re among the 80% of Americans who can’t remember last year’s best-picture winner (Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water”), let alone animated short, here’s a look back at the 2018 winners. (Also: “Moonlight” bested “La La Land” in 2017.)
The Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will broadcast live on ABC. Since comedian Kevin Hart’s departure from hosting duties in December, the ceremony is still without an emcee and will likely remain that way.