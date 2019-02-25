Oscars press room: Regina King on James Baldwin, 'Bohemian' editor on faking a concert crowd

At the Academy Awards, the acceptance speeches are just the beginning. The Times has reporters backstage covering what the winners have to say in the press room. Keep this page open throughout Oscar night as our Times team gets the latest reactions and quips from those taking Oscar home.
‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ animated feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Chris Miller clarified who were trying to thank onstage before they were cut short.
“We were just going to thank Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for literally inspiring this whole thing,” Persichetti said. "And for believing that all of us human beings have the potential and capacity to be heroes."
The filmmakers also gave a shout out to Mahershala Ali, who plays the Prowler in the film and who took home his second supporting actor Oscar for “Green Book” earlier in the night.
“If we had any advice for filmmakers out there, put Mahershala Ali in your movie,” said Rothman. “It seems to work out OK.”
He recalled a moment during filming when Ali, after being asked to perform a second take of his character's death scene, politely declined.
“He basically in a very calm, well-articulated way said that for him to do that kind of scene takes a lot of effort and takes a lot out of him,” Rothman said. “He essentially said to us, ‘Next time, if you still need me to do it again I'll do it.’ So we went and we looked at the scene and we did not ask him to do it again. He's very committed. He’s a method actor and he did a beautiful, beautiful performance as did the rest of our cast and they're a big part of why we're standing onstage right now.”
— Sonaiya Kelley
John Ottman, editing
He called it the “Death Star Sequence.”
After John Ottman won the Oscar for film editing for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” he talked about the epic Wembley Stadium performance in the film.
“If it didn’t work, the whole movie would collapse,” Ottman said, describing the stress he felt for more than a year and a half while working on the biopic about Queen and its charismatic, troubled frontman, Freddie Mercury.
The scene, which conjures the feeling a band might experience while in front of a crowd of mindboggling proportions, was largely CGI, Ottman said. Only about 1,000 extras were filmed and then scanned and duplicated in new clothes to create the sea of humanity onscreen.
“Love permeated the whole production,” Ottman said of the grueling undertaking. “We all believed in the film and in each other.”
— Jessica Gelt
Regina King, best supporting actress
Regina King was all about love backstage after winning for Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the book by the same name by James Baldwin.
“Love is the thing that pushes us through trauma,” King said, beaming.
Having portrayed a fierce mother intent on protecting her child, King was speaking to the love she depicted onscreen but also to the love she received from her own mother, whom she thanked so passionately onstage at the Dolby Theatre.
“It’s kind of one of those full-circle moments,” King said of having her mother beside her at the Oscars. “My mom was the lighthouse.”
King called “If Beale Street Could Talk” an urban tragedy and paid homage to the #MeToo movement for allowing women to speak freely about their experiences of sexual assault and harassment.
“We held each other up through a secret that shouldn’t be a secret,” King said of the stories that once remained untold among women. “Even if we have not experienced a violation on that level firsthand, we have lifted a sister up through that.”
What would James Baldwin say if he were around to see the movie, and King’s win?
A word he would say so often, King answered.
“Amen.”
— Jessica Gelt