Oscars press room: Regina King on James Baldwin, 'Bohemian' editor on faking a concert crowd

“He basically in a very calm, well-articulated way said that for him to do that kind of scene takes a lot of effort and takes a lot out of him,” Rothman said. “He essentially said to us, ‘Next time, if you still need me to do it again I'll do it.’ So we went and we looked at the scene and we did not ask him to do it again. He's very committed. He’s a method actor and he did a beautiful, beautiful performance as did the rest of our cast and they're a big part of why we're standing onstage right now.”