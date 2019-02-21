Review: Mark Duplass and Ray Romano star in the comic-tragic bromance ‘Paddleton’

But with this diagnosis, and the way these friends talk around it, we see just how close these two loners in sneakers and khaki shorts are: they love puzzles, jokey extrapolations, rewatching the same cheesy kung fu movie (something called “Death Punch”) munching on oven pizza, and playing a made-up game that gives the movie its title. Using old tennis racquets, they hit a ball against the back of a disused drive-in screen and hope it bounces into a strategically placed trash can. Middle-aged beer pong? Lo-fi racquetball? That Michael and Andy have found a bonding activity amid concrete weeds in an abandoned lot away from people, says something about how this pair of life’s bystanders — Michael a copy store clerk, Andy an office drone — embrace a hermetically sealed bud-ship that successfully avoids the world at large.