Review: Willem Dafoe stars in ‘Pasolini,’ Abel Ferrara’s gritty, poetic biopic

Ultimately, Ferrara makes a convincing case for being Pasolini’s biographical caretaker, one troublemaker looking after another’s legacy, albeit with a more serious, thoughtful approach than a transgressive one. As for the fateful night of Pasolini’s murder after picking up a male prostitute, Ferrara films it with a mixture of matter-of-factness, agitation, crime scene compulsion and, eventually, death-trip fervor. It may be only one man’s version of what many have speculated about — was it a hookup gone wrong, a homophobic attack or a political conspiracy meant to shut up a leading intellectual figure? — but in its clear-eyed grittiness, it’s also a tribute from a filmmaker for whom the night’s temptations were ripe and its dangers legion: Pasolini turns out to be the ultimate Ferrara protagonist.