When Penny Marshall knocked a classic out of the park, inspiring generations to come, in 'A League of Their Own'

The day the world said goodbye to Penny Marshall, it turns out, there was crying in baseball. In the compilation book “The Female Gaze: Essential Movies Made by Women” (Mango: 236 pp., $19.99), Times film reporter Jen Yamato pays tribute to the enduring emotion, dirt-in-the-skirt thrills and quotable lines of Marshall’s “A League of Their Own,” and most of all, the bonds of baseball and sisterhood that inspired generations of women and girls to batter up, hear that call and play ball.