Pioneering women filmmakers are celebrated in new DVD box set

“But there was a reflex to credit the men,” she said. “In Weber’s case, it was to credit her films to her husband. What I discovered going back and reading the original press about Weber and Smalley’s films is that it was very evident to critics at the time that once they began making features that they were her films. They would even say things like “Why is Smalley being credited when it’s clearly Weber’s work. So, it’s not that people didn’t know at the time; it’s that, in retrospect, people projected this idea of male author and his female helper onto what was actually a different situation.”