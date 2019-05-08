Review: ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ basks in its garbled (yet cuddly) neo-noir glory

The premise and world-building of “Detective Pikachu” is completely committed and spot on. You've got your smart-alecky little Pikachu in a tiny Sherlock Holmes hat. You've got your emotionally wounded young man, Tim (Justice Smith), hoping to learn more about his police detective dad who died in a fiery car crash. You’ve got your femme fatale, a plucky reporter with a nose for a story, Lucy (Kathryn Newton). Throw in a couple of Murdochian media moguls — Howard and Roger Clifford (Bill Nighy and Chris Geere) — while bathing the entire atmosphere in neon lights filtered through mist, and you've got yourself a proper detective story. The cognitive dissonance of populating the sultry human world with fantastical creatures like fire-breathing Charizards and glowing Flareons just makes it that much more silly and weird.