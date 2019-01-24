Review: ‘Polar’ is a toxic brew of mindless violence that shows Netflix can go low too

Ostensibly adapted from a graphic novel, but primarily feeling like something oozing from a rusted tin, “Polar” stars a mustachioed Mads Mikkelsen as a grizzled cutthroat hanging up his weapons but pulled into – let’s say it together now – one last job. If only assassin movies as a genre were closing up shop with only one more of them left, in which case, I’ll take that upcoming third “John Wick” and pretend “Polar” — its grisly nastiness like a case of toxic flatulence — never happened.