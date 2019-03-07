Review: A 'Police Story' restoration puts Jackie Chan back on the big screen where he belongs

Like quite a few sequels, “Police Story II” — itself just one of many subsequent entries in the franchise — plays like a gleeful but not entirely necessary reminder of what its predecessor did so well. A shopping mall is not just systematically destroyed from within but bombed to smithereens. And speaking of explosives, there’s a lot more scatological humor, most of it thanks to Kevin’s immediate superior (Bill Tung) and a dramatically unmotivated case of indigestion. The busy plot bogs down in one too many labyrinthine detours, and Chan, directing solo this time, allows rather too much screen time to pass in which he isn’t destroying a restaurant, leaping over stairwells or jumping onto fast-moving trucks.