Review: Diane Keaton-starring ‘Poms’ lacks the requisite spirit

One area where “Poms” surprises is in its forthright and funny treatment of death. “I’m just here to die,” Martha flippantly informs Vicki, who reminds her to aim higher than that. In a place where death is palpable and frequent, there’s a certain amount of gallows humor among the inhabitants of the community. While the fear of death remains, it’s not something that will ever stop these gals from doing what they want. Why worry about dying when you can spend your time dancing? Although “Poms” is an imperfect package, one can’t help but take the message to heart.