Steve Golin, Oscar-winning producer of ‘The Revenant,’ dies at 64

Golin had a reputation as a strong supporter of filmmakers, with impeccable taste and a willingness to take chances where others might fear to tread. When Jonze brought Golin Charlie Kaufman’s screenplay for “Being John Malkovich” — a bizarro, un-categorizable tale about a puppeteer who finds a portal that leads into Malkovich's mind, that no studio executive was eager to make — Golin was so thrilled by its originality that he went to Polygram chief Michael Kuhn and gave him the hard sell.